Deputies searching for wanted man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a man with an active warrant in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Joseph Cuddington has an active warrant for fraudulent use of a credit and debit card.

🚨WANTED PERSON🚨



Sheriff’s Investigators are reaching out to the public with locating the person depicted in this post. This subject's name is Brian Joseph Cuddington, he has an active warrant for Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 21, 2021

Anyone with information on Cuddingtons whereabouts should contact Investigator Harvey at 256-533-8835 or dispatch at 256-722-7181.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.