Deputies searching for wanted man in Madison County

Brian Joseph Cuddington wanted in Madison County.
Brian Joseph Cuddington wanted in Madison County.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a man with an active warrant in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Joseph Cuddington has an active warrant for fraudulent use of a credit and debit card.

Anyone with information on Cuddingtons whereabouts should contact Investigator Harvey at 256-533-8835 or dispatch at 256-722-7181.

