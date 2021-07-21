Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Catch and release: Fish on Alabama’s do not eat list

Before you eat fish, read the Alabama Department of Public Health advisory
Before you eat fish, read the Alabama Department of Public Health advisory(Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s something in the water, and it’s not good.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is warning people about high levels of chemical contamination among some species of fish in Alabama waterways.

The 2021 Alabama Fish Consumption Advisory was recently released after a year of research and data collection by the ADPH, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and TVA.

Experts found some levels of chemicals were too high for people to safely eat.

The main contaminants in Alabama are Mercury, Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and Perfluoroalkyl sulfonate (PFOS).

The advisory suggests not to eat any fish from certain areas, while it also recommends people limit the amount of fish they eat from other areas.

But if you’re worried about heading to the lake for the weekend, the only risk is in eating the fish. This means you can still enjoy water activities like catch and release fishing, swimming, boating, and other water recreational activities!

See the 2021 Alabama Fish Consumption Advisory and the complete list of which fish are safe to eat in each of Alabama’s waterways below.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence
Emergency units on scene of structure fire in Killen
Fire officials on scene of structure fire in Killen
Testimony begins in Mike Blakely trial
First witnesses called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday
First full day of Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial
Judge denies motion for mistrial following testimony, a new motion filed to dismiss theft charge

Latest News

Testimony continues in Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial
New discoveries on day two of testimony for Sheriff Blakely trial
From Left to Right, Mayor Larry Walker, Police Chief Ted Thompson, Senator Clay Scofield,...
Donation from Senator Clay Scofield will fund new radios for the Grant Police Department
COVID-19 vaccine
Guntersville City Schools host vaccine clinics for students this week
Source: WAFF
North Alabama school districts still hiring ahead of school year