Catch and release: Fish on Alabama’s do not eat list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s something in the water, and it’s not good.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is warning people about high levels of chemical contamination among some species of fish in Alabama waterways.

The 2021 Alabama Fish Consumption Advisory was recently released after a year of research and data collection by the ADPH, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and TVA.

Experts found some levels of chemicals were too high for people to safely eat.

The main contaminants in Alabama are Mercury, Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and Perfluoroalkyl sulfonate (PFOS).

The advisory suggests not to eat any fish from certain areas, while it also recommends people limit the amount of fish they eat from other areas.

But if you’re worried about heading to the lake for the weekend, the only risk is in eating the fish. This means you can still enjoy water activities like catch and release fishing, swimming, boating, and other water recreational activities!

See the 2021 Alabama Fish Consumption Advisory and the complete list of which fish are safe to eat in each of Alabama’s waterways below.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.