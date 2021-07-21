Calhoun Community College distributing stimulus checks to enrolled students

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College announced that its students could potentially receive money for attending class this fall.

Nearly 8,000 qualified students could see a stimulus payment arrive in their bank account if they are enrolled in credit classes. School officials said they hope stimulus payments will assist with learning during the pandemic.

Calhoun Community College is distributing around $7.8 million to students. To qualify for this payment, they must enroll and attend those classes in the 2021 fall semester. Students also have to qualify under the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III.

High schoolers who are dual-enrolled at the college could qualify for this grant allocation as well.

Payments are expected to vary from $750 to $1,500, according to school officials.

Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges issued a statement on the upcoming stimulus payments:

“This is good news for students enrolling at Calhoun Community College this fall. We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us in some way or another. The purpose of this stimulus grant is to ensure that teaching and learning continue during the pandemic. We know there have been hardships and some students may have put education on hold. We’re hoping this stimulus grant will help them get back on track. We look forward to seeing them in person and online this fall.”

WAFF is told the stimulus grant is provided by the United States Department of Education and may be used for any type of cost of attendance like food, housing and course material.

