Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Across the nation, the controversy continues over how racism is taught in schools. Some including lawmakers on Capitol Hill have called these conversations Critical Race Theory.

To get a better understanding of what CRT is Gray DC asked Jazmyne Owens, a PreK-12th Policy Advisor at Washington, DC think tank New America.

“It’s a legal theory,” said Owens. “It came out of law school. It’s a theoretical framework that was developed in the 1970s and 80s as a way to understand the intersection of race, power and politics.”

Following the growing social justice movement sparked by George Floyd’s murder, the conversations on race have grown in our nation’s classrooms.

But Sharif El-Mekki, who runs the Center for Black Educator Development in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, says there are no actual plans to teach school-aged children CRT.

“This is not a course that most students are actually taking in Prek-12,” he said.

El-Mekki says conversations about racism in schools is not Critical Race Theory, but there are other perspectives to teach that aren’t being taught.

“It’s hard to understand history if you’re not looking at it from whose voices were centered, who was marginalized.”

El-Mekki’s perspective is one that’s now being debated in school board meetings across the country.

It’s also happening on Capitol Hill, where Republican lawmakers have introduced several bills and resolutions against the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

That legislation has slim chances of passing with Democrats in control of Congress.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence
Emergency units on scene of structure fire in Killen
Fire officials on scene of structure fire in Killen
Testimony begins in Mike Blakely trial
First witnesses called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville's role in space travel
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville’s role in space travel

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily confronted Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in testimony before...
Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying
Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily confronted Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in testimony before...
Fauci, Paul spar over scientific research, origins of COVID virus
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Erica Thompson died from COVID-19. Her mother is now urging others to get vaccinated.
Mother urges vaccinations after daughter dies from COVID-19