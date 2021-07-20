Deals
U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosts Blue Origin ‘Launch Party’ this morning

By Tiffany Thompson and Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The sky is no longer the limit for Jeff Bezos. In just a few hours, he will be aboard Blue Origin’s first crewed flight of its New Shepard rocket.

Doors open at 7 a.m. as the U.S. Space & Rocket Center will host a launch party of this historic moment in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.

Along with Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark, this flight will hold the oldest and youngest persons to ever reach the Karman line of space.

Wally Funk will be on board with Olver Daemen.

Pat Ammons with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center says Wally Funk has a special connection here in the rocket city.

“One of the things we are excited about is we have a Space Camp Hall of Famer member they are flying on it,” said Ammons. “That’s Wally Funk, who was a member undergoing astronaut testing Mercury 7 went through. It was discontinued because some people thought women didn’t have business in space. She came to space camp twice.”

Admission is free for members and $5 for the general public to this morning’s ‘Launch Party.’

Follow this story throughout the morning for live reports from the party and a live stream of the rocket launch.

