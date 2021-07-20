Deals
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested after a woman’s body was found in Decatur Monday morning.

According to Decatur police, 25-year-old Deja Lekia Bolden was found with multiple knife wounds laying in the middle 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirms she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through further investigation, Macray Adam Williams III, 25, of Decatur, was named the suspect. Police later found Williams near the scene and arrested and charged him with murder.

He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond.

