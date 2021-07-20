Sheriff Blakely’s corruption trial resumes Tuesday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheriff Mike Blakely’s corruption trial is back on track Tuesday.

The judge dismissed a request from Blakely’s attorneys to toss out a witness, and also denied a request for a mistrial. This morning there was a separate hearing in this case.

It’s all tied to a witness for the state, Trent Willis. Blakely’s attorneys say Willis is under investigation himself that the state did not disclose that, and that it would greatly impact Blakely’s right to a fair trial

The judge denied the motion to throw out Willis’ testimony, which also included a request to throw out the count that named Red Brick Strategies.

As a reminder, Blakely is facing a string of charges. He’s accused of misusing money intended for his campaign.

Trent Willis is the CEO and founder of Red Brick Strategies, which worked on Blakely’s campaign. He took the stand yesterday, and discussed his role with the campaign and work with Blakely. Blakely’s attorneys said the state failed to disclose that Willis was under investigation.

This morning, prosecutors said that was simply not the case. They argued that Blakely’s attorneys knew Willis was under investigation a year ago. That’s why Willis was allowed back on the stand today.

He told the state his investigations have nothing to do with Blakely’s campaign. Blakely’s attorneys were able to ask him questions when the jury was brought back to the courtroom.

They asked Willis about his character and credibility, bringing up businesses he accepted money from and never complete the projects, getting evicted by landlords, and stepping down from a position due to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor. Willis denied all of this.

Two other witnesses took the stand after Willis.

Court is set to resume on Tuesday afternoon.

