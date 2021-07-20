Periods of heavy rain and more storms today with flooding threats

Happy Tuesday! Another day with storms and heavy rain so keep that umbrella close.

We are waking up to more rain this morning as the stationary front and low-pressure system continue to linger across the Valley. Showers and storms will be hit or miss through the Valley throughout the day today and that should once again keep our temperatures cooler this afternoon. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon because of the clouds and rain. There may be some peaks of sunshine at times, but nothing that should be all day. Humidity will be slightly lower today, but not enough to really feel a difference. Rain totals throughout the day will range from a tenth or two in some areas to as much as an inch and a half in areas of heavier rainfall. This could mean more areas of flash flooding, so be alert! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through this morning.

The front will finally be through to our south by Wednesday, which should cut off a little bit of the moisture. However, there may still be a few isolated showers and storms that roll through. Despite the storms, there will be more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday which will allow temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s in many communities. Thursday will be very similar. Highs both days will range from the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances look to be much better as we move into Friday with scattered storms and head on tap for the weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

