Oil spill on Highway 431 in Boaz; Avoid the area

Northbound lanes of Highway 431 are closed until further notice
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re driving through Boaz soon, you might want to reroute.

Northbound lanes are closed due to an oil spill along Highway 431 and Seay Avenue Monday night. Officials with Boaz Fire & Rescue, Boaz police and a clean-up crew are on the scene working to clean up the diesel fuel.

Emergency crews say the roadway could be closed into the morning hours.

The cause of the spill is still unknown at this time. If you’re driving, you’re advised to avoid the area until further notice.

