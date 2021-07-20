Oakwood University ribbon cutting for Peterson Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of planning and hard work, renovations to one of the most prominent buildings on the campus of Oakwood University in Huntsville are now complete.

The project also comes with a big price tag. The renovations to Peterson Hall cost about $6 million.

WAFF went on a tour of the new and improved facility.

There are now more than 100 rooms in the building for students to use. Each dorm room comes with plenty of closet space and a connecting bathroom.

Part of the renovations to Peterson Hall on campus also include conference rooms.

“We’ve been able to have positive bottom lines even during the pandemic. We are using that money to reinvest in the future. So those dollars now are about growing forward for the University,” said Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard.

Beginning August 8, high school students attending the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be housed in the facility.

“This school is Alabama’s magnet school. So our whole purpose is to house and take care of those kids who don’t live in the area here. There is no charge for residence, for those out of town. They come in, they learn, there’s no charge for the academic program. We’re a public school that anybody can apply for across Alabama,” said Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering President Matt Massey.

Next year, the high school students will move to a different building that is currently under construction near Research Park in Huntsville.

When that happens, leaders at Oakwood University have a big plan for Peterson Hall.

“This facility will actually become a residence hall and a conference center. We will have students and residents, many of them who are eager to get in, because it’s been completely modernized,” said President Pollard.

Peterson Hall was originally built in 1955, more than 60 years ago. With all of the changes, there are now a lot more rooms for future students.

