North Alabama school districts still hiring ahead of school year

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The first day of class is about two weeks away for most school districts in the Tennessee Valley. And many schools are still looking to hire before the students are back.

Several school districts still have job openings, but a record number of hires have been made at one. At the Madison County School district, 170 teachers were hired over the summer break.

This does not include the dozens of other people hired like bus drivers, substitute teachers and maintenance crews.

When a school district hires so many people, there’s typically a reason why there were so many openings.

The Madison County School District spokesman, Tim Hall says the pandemic played a big role in the number of new hires.

”We know last year was a difficult year,” Hall said. “COVID was hard on everyone, as a result, we did have a number of resignations. But we look now at our numbers here at Madison County and can report that we are at a record number of new teachers hired, so far for this year. Right now, that number is 176. Never in this point in the past have we had a number like that.”

That number can still go up.

As of right now, there are still about 50 job openings at the Madison County School District. Several of them are for teacher positions.

If you want to apply, all you have to do is head to the Careers section on the Madison County School website, which we have linked for you here.

