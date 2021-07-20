Lauderdale Co. murder case heading to grand jury

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury will soon hear evidence against an accused murderer in Lauderdale County.

Roydricker Bullock was in court Monday after police say he killed Patrice Lott in February.

A Florence police investigator testified that Lott’s 8-year-old daughter found her dead in her bed, lying in a puddle of blood. The investigator said Lott was stabbed multiple times.

Police say they used phone data and GPS information to connect Bullock to the crime. According to investigators, Bullock was also in a relationship with Lott for several years.

This is an ongoing investigation as investigators are still waiting for more details from forensics.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.