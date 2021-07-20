Deals
Lauderdale Co. murder case heading to grand jury

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury will soon hear evidence against an accused murderer in Lauderdale County.

Roydricker Bullock was in court Monday after police say he killed Patrice Lott in February.

READ MORE: U.S. Marshals arrest man charged with murder of Florence woman

A Florence police investigator testified that Lott’s 8-year-old daughter found her dead in her bed, lying in a puddle of blood. The investigator said Lott was stabbed multiple times.

Police say they used phone data and GPS information to connect Bullock to the crime. According to investigators, Bullock was also in a relationship with Lott for several years.

This is an ongoing investigation as investigators are still waiting for more details from forensics.

