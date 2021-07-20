Deals
Highway 431 reopened in Boaz after fuel spill cleanup

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (July 20 at 4:30 a.m.): Boaz Police confirm the fuel spill has been cleaned and northbound lanes of US 431 are now open.

ORIGINAL: If you’re driving through Boaz soon, you might want to reroute.

Both northbound lanes of US 431 are closed due to a fuel spill along Highway 431 and Seay Avenue Monday night. Officials with Boaz Fire & Rescue, Boaz police and a clean-up crew are on the scene working to clean up the diesel fuel.

Emergency crews say the roadway could be closed into the morning hours.

The cause of the spill is still unknown at this time. If you’re driving, you’re advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

