Guntersville City Schools host vaccine clinics for students this week

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Guntersville, school leaders want to help get students vaccinated before school.

In the state of Alabama, only 33 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Health and school officials say that number is concerning as students prepare to head back into the classroom.

On Thursday, July 22, Guntersville City Schools will host a clinic and administer Pfizer vaccines to students who are 12 and older at the middle school.

Superintendent Jason Barnett said the clinic will help provide awareness about the vaccine to parents; and also prevent learning loss for students.

“We definitely want students in school. We believe that we need to get back to a more normal education experience. We believe that students being in school and out of school really interrupts the educational opportunity for our students,” said Barnett.

The COVID vaccine clinic will be at Guntersville Middle School on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

