City of Fort Payne raises pay for fire, police departments

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Fort Payne, police officers and firefighters will be taking home more money thanks to a pay increase by the city council.

For the past six years, Fort Payne Fire Chief Ron Saferite has been pushing to increase the pay for his first responders.

“When you have a lower pay scale, it’s hard to get anybody to put in a job application at our fire department and police department, and so it makes it harder for us to hire good quality firefighters. We’ve been fortunate over the years that we’ve gotten quality ones because in all honesty, to be a firefighter, you’ve got to love the job,” said Saferite.

The starting pay for firefighters in Fort Payne is less than $10 an hour. Now, with approval from the city council, the pay will go up to $12.50 an hour.

“It’s going to be a gamechanger for some of the younger guys married with families and kids that have to work two to three jobs to make ends meet, and now they can spend quality time with their family,” said Saferite.

But the fire department is not the only one getting a pay increase, police officers fall into that category. Police Chief David Davis said this will help them with retention and recruitment.

“In the last couple of years, we have lost a total of 15 officers. We lost back during the sheriff race a couple of years, and we lost some before that,” said Davis.

The pay rate for officers will increase from $13.03 an hour to $15.33 an hour.

Both Saferite and Davis said they are thankful the city council decided to increase the pay and make them more competitive with other agencies.

“You can’t put a price tag on a police officers’ job or a firefighter. It’s hard putting a price tag on what we do. But now we can say we are average to what’s being paid statewide,” said Davis.

The council will announce the pay increase during Tuesday’s meeting.

