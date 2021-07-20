Deals
Donation from Senator Clay Scofield will fund new radios for the Grant Police Department

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers in Grant will soon be getting new radios thanks to a generous donation from a state representative.

Police officers use radios to communicate daily and they’re especially crucial when responding to emergencies.

Over the years, the Grant Police Department has faced challenges with outdated radio systems and a lack of funds to purchase new ones.

“As it’s set up now, we cannot talk to Madison County, Jackson County, they’re all on separate frequencies,” said Mayor Larry Walker.

Walker expressed his concerns, and State Senator Clay Scofield responded with a $10,000 donation.

Walker says the new radio system will include three radios and a handheld device.

The new radios will be used inside patrol vehicles; one will stay at the police department.

“That was a tremendous help of course. This whole system is very expensive, and they have talked about it for years, and no one had seemed to be able to do it. At some point, the entire state will be on this system, and by the end of the year, Marshall County will be on this system,” said Walker.

Walker said the radios have been purchased and should arrive within the next few weeks.

