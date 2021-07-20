Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Deputies searching for Tanner High School burglary suspect

(KLTV Staff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Limestone County are asking for the public’s assistance regarding information on a Tanner High School burglary.

Deputies said the suspect forced his way into the school at 8:30 a.m. and tried to gain access to offices. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect involved in this incident as a black male.

The suspect was seen leaving the campus with a small garden tiller down the sidewalk around 10 a.m. Around the time the man left, a small white SUV was seen leaving the school parking lot, according to LCSO.

It has not been confirmed if the suspect was driving the car or not. Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence
Emergency units on scene of structure fire in Killen
Fire officials on scene of structure fire in Killen
Testimony begins in Mike Blakely trial
First witnesses called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville's role in space travel
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville’s role in space travel

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 562K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Bezos' Blue Origin launches on Tuesday
Bezos' Blue Origin launches on Tuesday
Albertville City Schools approved one-time supplement for all staff to aid recovery efforts
Albertville City Schools staff to receive one-time $500 supplement
The crew of four will liftoff Tuesday, July 20
U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosts Blue Origin ‘Launch Party’ Tuesday morning