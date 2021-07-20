Deputies searching for Tanner High School burglary suspect

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Limestone County are asking for the public’s assistance regarding information on a Tanner High School burglary.

Deputies said the suspect forced his way into the school at 8:30 a.m. and tried to gain access to offices. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect involved in this incident as a black male.

The suspect was seen leaving the campus with a small garden tiller down the sidewalk around 10 a.m. Around the time the man left, a small white SUV was seen leaving the school parking lot, according to LCSO.

It has not been confirmed if the suspect was driving the car or not. Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111.

