Commission planing for a new DeKalb County Tourism Center

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new tourism center in DeKalb County is one step closer to being complete.

The DeKalb County Commission recently purchased a property and is working to construct the new center.

For several years, the building on Highway 35 served as the DeKalb County Tourism Association headquarters. But due to flooding and high maintenance repairs, the commission decided to sell the building for $458,000.

This 3-acre property near Greenhill Blvd will now house the new tourism center.

3-acre property near Greenhill Blvd.
3-acre property near Greenhill Blvd.(WAFF)

“We live in the corridor of I-59 from Chattanooga to New Orleans, and that kind of traffic attracts a lot of people here with Little River Canyon and Desoto State Park. All the water we have here very close to Jackson County is also an attraction,” said Ricky Harcrow, president of the DeKalb County Commission.

Harcrow said they paid $300,000 for the new property. The remaining $158,000 thousand will be used for the building costs of the new center.

Most importantly, he said he is excited to attract more people and jobs to the area with the new center.

“Not many people know it, but our county is number two in tourism in the state of Alabama and across the state over 50,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, are promoted through tourism, and we are excited about that, and we look forward to getting started,” said Harcrow.

Construction of the new tourism center will begin before Christmas.

