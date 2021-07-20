Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you take Chantix to quit smoking, listen up.

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.

The company said there’s no immediate danger to anyone taking it now.

It’s only a problem if someone’s exposed to it over a long period of time, and the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk here.

In fact, the FDA recommends patients keep taking Chantix until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor prescribes something else.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence
Emergency units on scene of structure fire in Killen
Fire officials on scene of structure fire in Killen
Testimony begins in Mike Blakely trial
First witnesses called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville's role in space travel
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville’s role in space travel

Latest News

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
LIVE: Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
Flooding threat with more rain today
Periods of heavy rain and more storms today with flooding threats
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation
Blue Origin Launch, 48 Today & Payton's Preview: July 20, 2021
The crew of four will liftoff Tuesday, July 20
U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosts Blue Origin ‘Launch Party’ this morning