Albertville City Schools staff to receive one-time $500 supplement

Albertville City Schools approved one-time supplement for all staff to aid recovery efforts
Albertville City Schools approved one-time supplement for all staff to aid recovery efforts(Albertville City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville School System will provide its staff members with a one-time $500 supplement to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to Albertville City Schools, the $500 supplement will serve as an aid for the necessary professional development required to implement changes. School officials say the supplement will be distributed to employees on August 31.

The supplement will also assist with intervention, remediation and recovery efforts following COVID-19. One of those efforts includes a literacy camp for students who are not reading at their grade level.

“Every faculty member has been asked to carry more than his or her fair share of weight in the past year. The effects of COVID-19 are far-reaching and will continue to impact our school system as we work hard this year to ensure our students have not fallen behind. We are grateful for a hard-working team, and this supplement is a small token of that appreciation,” said District Superintendent, Dr. Boyd English.

Albertville City Schools currently serves almost 6,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade at six schools: Albertville High School (9-12), Albertville Middle School (7-8), Albertville Intermediate School (5-6), Albertville Elementary School (3-4), Albertville Primary School (1-2), Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (Pre-K and K) and the Aggie Advocacy Center and Success Academy

