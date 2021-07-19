Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested one man in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Florence.

According to Florence police, two armed suspects broke into a home at 738 East Tombigbee Street on July 9. WAFF is told the suspects robbed a 32-year-old male inside, who was struck with one of the weapons.

FPD arrested Lavale Cooper, of Leighton, in connection to the robbery.

Cooper is being held on a $150,000 bond.

