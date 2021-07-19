Deals
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence

Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested one man in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Florence.

According to Florence police, two armed suspects broke into a home at 738 East Tombigbee Street on July 9. WAFF is told the suspects robbed a 32-year-old male inside, who was struck with one of the weapons.

FPD arrested Lavale Cooper, of Leighton, in connection to the robbery.

Cooper is being held on a $150,000 bond.

