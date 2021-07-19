More storms to start off the workweek with periods of heavy rain!

Happy Monday! Keep the umbrella handy today because there is a good chance you may see rain at some point today.

We are waking up to scattered showers this morning with temperatures into the low 70s. Clouds continue to stay persistent this morning and we will stay that way for the majority of the day. Scattered storms will be likely on and off throughout the day today as we may see a few waves roll through. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, which may lead to some localized flooding. As storms come through and develop, they will bring a 30-to-45-minute delay in your plans. These storms will be with us as a stationary front lingers over the Valley for most of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will likely stay below 80-degrees.

The front will finally be through to the south by Tuesday, which should cut off a little bit of the moisture. However, there may still be a few showers and storms that roll through. Temperatures will stay “cooler” on Tuesday in the low to mid-80s. Humidity will be slightly lower, but not enough to really feel a difference. We will see some drier weather as we move into the middle of the week and that could help us warm up into the upper 80s, possibly the 90s. A few isolated summer storms may be possible on both days, but the better rain threat right now looks to return on Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

