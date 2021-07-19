Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Decatur
Death investigation underway following possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville's role in space travel
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville’s role in space travel
Day 3 of Jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
UPDATE: Judge denies motion filed by defense in Blakley’s corruption trial
More homes coming to Madison County
Madison County approved almost 3,500 home lots in the last ten months
Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle in Huntsville
Man in wheelchair injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between garage walls
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter...
Police: Florida infant found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, mother arrested
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19