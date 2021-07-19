Deals
Homicide investigation underway after woman was found dead in Decatur

(KLTV Staff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to reports of a body found in Decatur on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the body of a woman was found in the 100-block of 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Decatur police confirm they are conducting a homicide investigation for this incident.

Stick with WAFF 48 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

