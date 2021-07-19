Homicide investigation underway after woman was found dead in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to reports of a body found in Decatur on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the body of a woman was found in the 100-block of 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Decatur police confirm they are conducting a homicide investigation for this incident.

