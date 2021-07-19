Flash Flooding possible tonight and Tuesday

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee Counties through Tuesday morning, please watch for flooded roadways and use caution when travelling.

Additional scattered heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will develop through the evening, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that do develop. Overnight rain showers will be possible through Tuesday morning’s commute, lows will be muggy in the upper 60s to low 70s. A stationary front will remain draped across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday with more chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday is looking slightly drier with just isolated storm chances, highs will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. More rain and storms will be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

