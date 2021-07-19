First witness expected to be called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just days after both prosecuting and defense attorneys gave opening statements in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s case, the defense team is asking for several counts to be dismissed.

Sunday, a motion was filed by the defense to dismiss two counts of theft of property in the first degree and two counts of theft of property in the second degree. As of Monday early morning, no ruling had been issued on this motion.

According to the text in the motion from the defense, “Each of the aforementioned counts of the indictments is defective, insufficient, and prejudicial to Mr. Blakely.”

The counts stem from four different checks Blakely allegedly got from local groups and political action committees, totaling about $11,000. Sheriff Blakely is accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from sheriff’s office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from sheriff’s office employees. His attorneys report the state can’t show any missing money.

In the opening statements, prosecutors told jurors that Sheriff Blakely committed the alleged crimes for his own personal gain. They also said Sheriff Blakely took inmate money that was kept in a safe for his own personal use and solicited money from an employee.

The Sheriff’s defense team paints a different picture. They say the Sheriff never did anything for his own personal gain, and that he never committed a crime. The defense team states every single accusation has a simple and logical explanation, and there’s no missing money that the state can prove.

The phrase that was constantly repeated on Friday from the defense team is that there was no criminal intent, therefore, no crime.

Monday, we are expecting the first witness in this case to take the stand. Check back for updates.

