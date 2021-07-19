Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First witness expected to be called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just days after both prosecuting and defense attorneys gave opening statements in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s case, the defense team is asking for several counts to be dismissed.

Sunday, a motion was filed by the defense to dismiss two counts of theft of property in the first degree and two counts of theft of property in the second degree. As of Monday early morning, no ruling had been issued on this motion.

According to the text in the motion from the defense, “Each of the aforementioned counts of the indictments is defective, insufficient, and prejudicial to Mr. Blakely.”

The counts stem from four different checks Blakely allegedly got from local groups and political action committees, totaling about $11,000. Sheriff Blakely is accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from sheriff’s office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from sheriff’s office employees. His attorneys report the state can’t show any missing money.

In the opening statements, prosecutors told jurors that Sheriff Blakely committed the alleged crimes for his own personal gain. They also said Sheriff Blakely took inmate money that was kept in a safe for his own personal use and solicited money from an employee.

The Sheriff’s defense team paints a different picture. They say the Sheriff never did anything for his own personal gain, and that he never committed a crime. The defense team states every single accusation has a simple and logical explanation, and there’s no missing money that the state can prove.

The phrase that was constantly repeated on Friday from the defense team is that there was no criminal intent, therefore, no crime.

Monday, we are expecting the first witness in this case to take the stand. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Decatur
Death investigation underway following possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Day 3 of Jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Defense files new motion in Sheriff Blakley’s corruption trial
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville's role in space travel
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville’s role in space travel
More homes coming to Madison County
Madison County approved almost 3,500 home lots in the last ten months
Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle in Huntsville
Man in wheelchair injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after woman was found dead in Decatur
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence
storms to start!
More storms to start off the workweek with periods of heavy rain
Emergency units on scene of structure fire in Killen
Fire officials on scene of structure fire in Killen