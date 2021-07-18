Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday Morning
Sunday Morning(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Showers and storms in the forecast yet again for your Sunday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will only reach the lower 80s this afternoon due to rain and storms. A few storms could become strong this afternoon with gusty winds, frequent lightning and downpours. Mild in temperatures even as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Monday is looking like the same set up.

We won’t see temperatures bounce back until late next week where the 90s move in briefly. A slight break in rain next week as well… but the extended forecast shows temperatures will stay on the cooler side of average for the next several days.

