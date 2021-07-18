Deals
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in cycling’s biggest race.

The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard.

The 22-year-old Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.

Wout van Aert won the 21st stage in a mass sprint. That prevented Mark Cavendish from beating Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins which the British sprinter equaled earlier in the race.

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

