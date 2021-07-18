More rain and thunder expected overnight

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and overnight hours with lows dropping into the upper 60s, areas of dense fog and additional rain showers may be possible for the morning commute. 

Monday will start off with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, skies will be mostly cloudy with cooler highs near 80 degrees.  Additional scattered showers and storms will be likely for Monday afternoon, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that do develop. 

A stationary front will drape itself over the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday with more chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.  Wednesday is looking a bit drier with just isolated storm chances, highs will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. 

More rain and storms will be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

