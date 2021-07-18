Man in wheelchair injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Deals
Man injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle wreck on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was in his wheelchair at the intersection of Wall Triana and Bob Wallace Avenue around 1:52 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tell WAFF the driver was not injured. Police have yet to release the victim’s name.

Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

