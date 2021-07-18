Man in wheelchair injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle wreck on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was in his wheelchair at the intersection of Wall Triana and Bob Wallace Avenue around 1:52 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tell WAFF the driver was not injured. Police have yet to release the victim’s name.

