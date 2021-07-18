Deals
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville’s role in space travel

By Liz Hurley and Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Worldwide talks about space launches have grabbed the attention of many recently, including those in the rocket city.

Huntsville is home to the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center where many are involved in the missile defense, civil and commercial space industries. Huntsville had many jobs at the space center for years, but now a popular aerospace company is here to help expand that industry. Blue Origin will soon launch many people into space including billionaire founder Jeff Bezos.

Blue Origins built a brand new rocket-engine facility and Cummings Research Park here in Huntsville. That park happens to be the second-largest research park in the country!

The Blue Origin facility in Huntsville is in the process of hiring approximately 80 machinists and welders. They will produce the BE-4 engine, which will power the Glenn rocket, the BE-3 engine set to power Jeff Bezos’ Shepard rocket and the United Launch Alliances’ new Vulcan rocket.

Blue Origins’ Shepard rocket and capsule, named after Allen Shepard, is scheduled to launch July 20 on the anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.

In addition to Blue Origin, Boeing and Lockheed Martin are other aerospace companies that have settled in Alabama. In January 2021, Huntsville was selected out of five other cities as the headquarters for U.S. Space Command.

The U.S. Space Command is currently based at Peterson Airforce Base in Colorado Springs. The rocket city has some time before it will make it here.

Watch the full episode on the Full Court Press website: https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/video/full-episodes/

