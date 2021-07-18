Defense files new motion in Sheriff Blakley’s corruption trial

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakley’s corruption trial has filed a motion to dismiss multiple counts on the indictment Sunday afternoon.

Counts one through four have been dismissed which include two counts of theft of property in the first degree and two counts of theft of property in the second degree. Blakely is facing multiple theft and ethics felonies.

See full motion below:

nw0ghml1ahwffafh1bzncxfk_143b1622-b091-47fe-92d6-280e3c0645ea by Kelsey Duncan on Scribd

This motion comes days after jury selection and opening statements.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.