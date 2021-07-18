Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Defense files new motion in Sheriff Blakley’s corruption trial

Day 3 of Jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Day 3 of Jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakley’s corruption trial has filed a motion to dismiss multiple counts on the indictment Sunday afternoon.

Counts one through four have been dismissed which include two counts of theft of property in the first degree and two counts of theft of property in the second degree. Blakely is facing multiple theft and ethics felonies.

See full motion below:

This motion comes days after jury selection and opening statements.

READ MORE: Both sides present opening statements in Sheriff Blakely’s trial

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters rally to remove confederate monument at Albertville Courthouse
Local activist group cautions black music groups scheduled for the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater
Death investigation underway following possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Kayla Danielle Womack arrested for DUI and charged with child endangerment.
Marshall County woman arrested for DUI, charged with child endangerment
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops revisit Hooters; buffet of problems found at Chinese grill
Two volunteer fire departments file lawsuit against Marshall County Revenue Commissioner

Latest News

Man injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
Man in wheelchair injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
Death investigation underway following possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville's role in space travel
Liz Hurley speaks to Greta Van Susteren on Huntsville’s role in space travel
Chip-A-Thon
Chip-A-Thon