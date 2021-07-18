Death investigation underway following possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Gordon Terry Parkway and McEntire Lane around 1:54 a.m. Throughout the investigations, officers found that the driver left the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Around 7:09 a.m. officers responded to a report of a body being found in a ditch near the 2500-block of Gordon Terry Parkway.

Preliminary investigations suggest the body was struck by a vehicle, according to authorities. Officers said it’s currently not clear how the two incidents are connected. The Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this incident. Stick with 48 News as this story develops.

