Animal Advocates in Marshall Co. announce “Chipathon” for pets

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - July is national lost pet prevention month and animal advocates in Marshall County are ensuring that the number of lost pets decreases.

Leaders in Albertville are on a mission to make sure pets in the area are micro-chipped, to make finding them easier if they get lost.

Marshall County animal advocates are hosting a Chipathon event to help people have companion animals microchipped. Throughout the month of July, owners can have their animals microchipped at local veterinary clinics and hospitals for $25.

According to Marshall County Animal Advocates, 1 out of every 3 pets go missing and nearly 90% of missing pets never return home.

Chipathon held at the following locations:

Arab : Arab Veterinary Hospital, 265-586-3183

Boaz : B&A Animal Hospital, 256-593-3332

Guntersville : Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services, 256-486-9053

Albertville : McCrory Animal Clinic, 256-878-3131 (walk-in Monday-Friday, 7p-12p, 3p-4p)

Guntersville : Spring Creek Animal Clinic, 256-582-5910

Appointments can be scheduled at any of the listed veterinary clinics and hospitals. Proof of rabies vaccination is required before pets can get microchipped.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.