Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting an on-field movie night

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Did someone say movie night? The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting a movie night on the green this Saturday.

Guests are invited to sit in the outfield to watch Disney’s ‘Ray the Last Dragon’. The movie was released back in March on Disney+.

This event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and children under the age of two are free. Click here to access tickets.

