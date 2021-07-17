Stormy pattern ahead with storms possible the next few days

Happy Saturday! Keep the umbrella handy if you’re heading out tonight.

We have seen isolated storms develop during the afternoon and they will continue to be off and on as we head into the evening. Storms will continue into the evening but should fizzle into the overnight tonight as we lose energy from the day. Temperatures today have stayed into the low to mid 80s in most spots due to the cloud cover, but humidity has made it feel much warmer. Sadly, humidity doesn’t look to be going anywhere anytime soon.

There is a chance for some patchy fog as we wake up on Sunday, especially where we see clear skies, but I don’t expect it to be too widespread. More likely that we see fog near the waterways. Scattered storms will be likely again by midday Sunday with isolated storms becoming wider spread by midday and into the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be likely with some gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph, but overall, nothing severe is likely. Temperatures on Sunday will be dependent on clouds and rainfall but will likely range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. More storms will be likely into the start of the week with Monday presenting the heaviest rainfall. From there we will warm back up and dry out a bit with the upper 80s and low 90s possible by midweek.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

