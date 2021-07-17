Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities

By WPLG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG) - Disturbing reports are emerging of hackers taking advantage of those killed in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Officials say the criminals is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities and trying to make a profit.

“This person is using this technique in cookie-cutter style and applying it to others,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

The family of Annie Ortiz, who was recovered with her son and her husband, told reporters her bank account has been targeted.

“The night before her funeral, I was doing the eulogy and for some reason I started looking at her iPad and I noticed there were email notifications … And when I opened the email I noticed they started changing all of the bank accounts, especially from Wells Fargo,” Annie Ortiz’s sister, Nicole Ortiz, said.

Nicole Ortiz said that the hackers had changed the addresses on the accounts and started transferring money.

“They have stolen all her credit cards,” she said.

The details of how the crime is being committed is information investigators are trying to keep secret to the public to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Just 4 Kids Daycare dispute continues
48 Investigates: A Huntsville daycare dispute continues
One killed in Limestone County Crash
One killed in car vs motorcycle wreck in Limestone County
Limestone County Deputies, Athens EMS and members of the Elkmont VFD assist with a water rescue...
Caught on Camera: Limestone deputies rescue boy from creek
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops revisit Hooters; buffet of problems found at Chinese grill
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend

Latest News

Kayla Danielle Womack arrested for DUI and charged with child endangerment.
Marshall County woman arrested for DUI, charged with child endangerment
Trash Pandas hosting movie night
Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting an on-field movie night
Officials say the criminal is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities...
Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons