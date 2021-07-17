Deals
New Martin’s Family Clothing Store coming to Boaz

(Source: WBRC video)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for all you shoppers in Boaz, a new family-owned clothing store is heading to town, Martin’s!

Martin’s Family Clothing store is based in Anniston and has additional stores in Decatur, Florence, Gadsden, Oxford, Pell City, and Rainbow City. Soon, Boaz will soon be added to that list.

It’ll take over the old Trees and Trends building on Highway 431 just south of Butler Avenue.

The company will actually start out small, opening an annex store in September. Then, next April, a full-sized store will be ready to go.

Boaz Mayor, David Dyar said this is going to make life easier for shoppers in town.

“I don’t know the amount of revenue it will be bringing in but the hope that it will bring in revenue. It will allow our people, instead of driving 15 to 20 miles, somewhere else they can shop here locally at a great fashion clothing store,” said Dyar.

And of course, the mayor says this will also create one more place for folks to find work in Boaz.

“It’s a great opportunity for younger people that’s 16 to 20 age up that’s in high school and junior college to work in a good environment. It will also be a good opportunity for our older people that are looking for part-time work to keep their social skills up. So it’s a positive all the way around,” said Dyar.

A job fair will be held on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new store location.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

