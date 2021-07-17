Marshall County woman arrested for DUI, charged with child endangerment

MORGAN CO. Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a woman for a possible DUI following a traffic stop in Morgan County on Thursday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Kayla Danielle Womack, of Union Grove, around 11 p.m. near the Sommerville area.

According to deputies, Womack said she was trying to get home to her two children, ages one and two, after leaving them home alone in Marshall County for hours.

Deputies in Morgan County contacted deputies in Marshall County to meet them at Womack’s home. When deputies arrived at the home they found the door unlocked and the children asleep. WAFF 48 is told the children were taken into custody by the DHR.

Womack was charged with DUI in Morgan County and transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail. She was released on Friday and transported to Marshall County to face endangering welfare of a child charges.

