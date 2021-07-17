Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Marshall County woman arrested for DUI, charged with child endangerment

Kayla Danielle Womack arrested for DUI and charged with child endangerment.
Kayla Danielle Womack arrested for DUI and charged with child endangerment.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO. Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a woman for a possible DUI following a traffic stop in Morgan County on Thursday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Kayla Danielle Womack, of Union Grove, around 11 p.m. near the Sommerville area.

According to deputies, Womack said she was trying to get home to her two children, ages one and two, after leaving them home alone in Marshall County for hours.

Deputies in Morgan County contacted deputies in Marshall County to meet them at Womack’s home. When deputies arrived at the home they found the door unlocked and the children asleep. WAFF 48 is told the children were taken into custody by the DHR.

Womack was charged with DUI in Morgan County and transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail. She was released on Friday and transported to Marshall County to face endangering welfare of a child charges.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Just 4 Kids Daycare dispute continues
48 Investigates: A Huntsville daycare dispute continues
One killed in Limestone County Crash
One killed in car vs motorcycle wreck in Limestone County
Limestone County Deputies, Athens EMS and members of the Elkmont VFD assist with a water rescue...
Caught on Camera: Limestone deputies rescue boy from creek
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops revisit Hooters; buffet of problems found at Chinese grill
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend

Latest News

Trash Pandas hosting movie night
Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting an on-field movie night
City of Huntsville seeking full-time music officer
City of Huntsville seeking full-time music officer
Business and job fair boom
Boaz getting new family clothing store
Good Trouble Vigil
Vigil held in Huntsville to honor late Congressman John Lewis