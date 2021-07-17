Local activist group cautions black music groups scheduled for the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater

ALBERTVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - Issues surrounding racial injustice and the removal of a Confederate monument have been a hot topic in Albertville.

Now, one local activist group is shedding light on the issues to two local black music groups that are set to perform at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.

For the past year, the activist group Reclaiming our Time has been fighting for the removal of the Confederate flag and monument in Albertville.

After several failed attempts to get answers from the Marshall County Commission, the group has continued to protest.

Recently, the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater announced groups TLC and Bone Thugz and Harmony are bringing their tour to Albertville.

Protest organizer, Unique Dunston, said the artists need to know about the fight over the monument before they come.

“It’s not that we don’t want them here, it’s more about this is what has been going on and this is the exploitation of black people, black voices, black artists because our city and county have proven to us throughout this past year after protesting and advocacy that they do not value our voices.”

Dunston said the group’s message has been clear about the racial injustices and culture in Albertville. She also mentioned she wants to continue to raise awareness and caution the artists.

“I want them to be aware of what they are about to walk into if they still chose to come into Marshall County. I want them to know that the mayor of Albertville has said he doesn’t understand how the confederacy represents white supremacy. I want them to understand that we have a county chairman who has a portrait of General Robert E. Lee in his office,” said Dunston.

Duston said she has reached out to the artists and has yet to hear back.

WAFF 48 also reached out to Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater General Manager Patrick O’Brien. He said he was unaware of the issue and planned to look into it.

TLC is scheduled for a concert on September 3.

