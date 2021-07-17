How contact tracing for COVID-19 will work in schools this year

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Full capacity football games, regular proms, everything as normal as possible.

That’s the goal for the upcoming school year.

Last year, leaders at local school districts notified parents about potential COVID-19 exposure. This year, the Alabama Department of Health will notify parents about that and quarantining procedures.

“We have had the responsibility to not allow them to come back to school if they were within an exposure period but now ADPH is going to do all of the contact tracing,” said Muscle Shoals Assistant Superintendent, Denise Woods.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said they still have to communicate with school officials for contact tracing so this process really won’t be all that different.

“We have to work with the schools closely to find out what are true close contacts,” said Dr. Landers.

She said she hopes there will be fewer cases to track.

“What we would like to be able to do is have more kids of the age 12 and above get vaccinated so we have fewer persons having to be home quarantined,” said Dr. Landers.

Right now, only 4.7 percent of children under the age of 17 are vaccinated in the state of Alabama.

As COVID numbers across the state start to rise again, she’s urging people who are eligible to get the vaccine. That’s anyone 12 and older.

“Please get your COVID-19 vaccine before we really regress back to where we were in terms of number of cases, number of hospitalizations, and in terms of death in our state,” said Dr. Landers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.