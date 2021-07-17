Happening this weekend: Vigil to honor Congressman John Lewis in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, June 17 there will be a gathering to honor and carry out the legacy left behind by the late civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis.

Congressman Lewis was a pillar of the civil rights movement, and a freedom rider. Lewis died last year after battling cancer.

Members of Lift Our Vote will host a vigil to honor of his legacy and continue his efforts to improve access to the ballot box.

The Co-Founder of Lift Our Vote is welcoming everyone to honor the congressman.

“In memory of all the work that he has done over decades and now in the transition and in honor of his passing, we have to take the mantle on and continue his work in honor of voter protection,” Jessica Fortune Barker said.

There will be a freedom to vote craft area and people there to help answer any questions about registering to vote.

It starts at 7 p.m. at Brahan Spring Park by the Lake.

