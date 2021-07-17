Greater Huntsville Humane Society hosts community day on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today was full of events to help bring the community together and provide some much-needed help to pet owners here in the Tennessee Valley.

Volunteers and employees with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society hosted a community day. This event included microchipping pets, there was a pet wellness clinic, a yard sale, and the launch of a new program called plants fur paws.

It’s a pet supply distribution.

The director of animal care says one of the goals of this event is to help keep families and their pets together.

“July is actually lost pet awareness month so we wanted to stop the curve of a lot of missing animals ending up in shelters. We wanted to give the community an opportunity to get their pet microchipped to be able to find them. That’s actually how it all started and then we started bringing in a lot more community based opportunities,” said Director of Animal Care Spencer Batcheller.

This is the humane society’s second year doing this event.

