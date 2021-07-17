Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Early Saturday Morning Forecast

Next 12 hours
Next 12 hours(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light showers for a few across the Valley this morning, with the rest sitting in warm muggy temperatures. The 70s to start off today, and by the afternoon we will see that turn into the lower to middle 80s.

Not a whole lot of sunshine today, but we will see more widespread rain as we go throughout the afternoon. A few thunderstorms firing up is also possible.

Not only for your Saturday, but your Sunday is looking soggy as well. More widespread rain moves across north Alabama in the morning and afternoon hours with temperatures taking another hit.

The soggy trend continues into next week with Monday and Tuesday seeing rain. Temperatures will struggle because of the rain, but eventually bounce back in the extended forecast.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Just 4 Kids Daycare dispute continues
48 Investigates: A Huntsville daycare dispute continues
One killed in Limestone County Crash
One killed in car vs motorcycle wreck in Limestone County
Limestone County Deputies, Athens EMS and members of the Elkmont VFD assist with a water rescue...
Caught on Camera: Limestone deputies rescue boy from creek
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops revisit Hooters; buffet of problems found at Chinese grill
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend

Latest News

Another humid day with possible scattered showers for your weekend
Another humid day with possible scattered showers for your weekend
Muggy afternoon and scattered showers for your weekend forecast
Muggy afternoon and scattered showers for your weekend forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Friday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
Forecast
Temperatures expected to rise into the 90s Friday afternoon