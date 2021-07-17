Early Saturday Morning Forecast

Light showers for a few across the Valley this morning, with the rest sitting in warm muggy temperatures. The 70s to start off today, and by the afternoon we will see that turn into the lower to middle 80s.

Not a whole lot of sunshine today, but we will see more widespread rain as we go throughout the afternoon. A few thunderstorms firing up is also possible.

Not only for your Saturday, but your Sunday is looking soggy as well. More widespread rain moves across north Alabama in the morning and afternoon hours with temperatures taking another hit.

The soggy trend continues into next week with Monday and Tuesday seeing rain. Temperatures will struggle because of the rain, but eventually bounce back in the extended forecast.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.