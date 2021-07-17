Can the Rocket City become a rockin’ city? City of Huntsville seeking full-time Music Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can the Rocket City become a rockin’ city?

Huntsville is known for a lot of things, being the go-to spot for music isn’t necessarily one of them. But for a city that shoots for the stars, anything is possible.

In an effort to turn the Rocket City into a must-see music spot, city officials are looking for a Huntsville Music Officer, a full-time position geared toward anyone with a vision for transforming Huntsville into an entertainment hub.

Huntsville was recently ranked third in the 25 best places to live in the U.S. for 2021-2022 by the U.S. News and World Report.

As more and more people flock to the city, they’re looking for the quality of life to match.

If you’re a native to the area, you’ve probably been catching shows at the Von Braun Center for years. Big Spring Jam, anyone?

More recently, the city has welcomed other venues such as the new Mars Music Hall and The Camp. Soon enough, the new outdoor amphitheater will also welcome an array of musicians and around 8,000 fans to see them each night.

A wide-ranging music audit performed by Sound Diplomacy in 2019 recommended both the Music Officer position and a nine-member Music Board. The audit, approved by the Huntsville City Council, is an integral part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Music Initiative.

“Music is essential to not only our quality of life, but also our local economy,” Mayor Battle said. “No matter who you are or what your background is, music is a universal language that unites us all. There’s no reason why Huntsville can’t be a top destination for musicians and music lovers, and we believe the Music Officer will help us get to that level.”

Kate Durio with Sound Diplomacy said the full-time Music Officer position will set Huntsville apart from other cities because it’s the first of its kind in the U.S. She added that even though the Rocket City has enjoyed success, fueled by grassroot efforts, the potential for added support and recognition will be significant.

“This leadership by example builds on the long-standing and well-known history of Huntsville as a place for innovation,” Durio said. “With this sustained focus at the local government level, it doubles-down on the City supporting its music industry though the support, promotion and development of the music ecosystem.”

City leaders want someone who is a creative thinker and understands the value of Huntsville’s music scene in both cultural and economic terms.

“The Music Audit offered a road map, but the Music Officer will need to work very closely with the Music Board to make adjustments and guide implementation,” said Dennis Madsen, Huntsville’s manager of Urban & Long-Range Planning. “They’ll need to develop their own strong relationships with organizations like the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Arts Huntsville, with venues large and small, and especially with artists and industry professionals.”

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in music, communications, marketing, public relations or a related field from an accredited college or university and have at least five years of experience working in a music, events or related entertainment industry.

The Music Officer will oversee strategic planning initiatives outlined in the Music Audit while also supporting the City’s existing music sector. The officer will also identify, implement and increase music-related economic opportunities while being a primary point of contact for local, regional and national stakeholders. Candidates will serve as a liaison between with both government officials and those in the music industry.

Visit HuntsvilleAL/Jobs to learn more about working for the City of Huntsville. View the full job description and apply online HERE. The posting will be active until 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

