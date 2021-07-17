Both sides present opening statements in Sheriff Blakely’s trial

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Misuse of funds, allegations of corruption and moving money around. Prosecutors say Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely did all of that for his own gain. Blakely’s defense team insists the Sheriff never committed a crime and they will prove it.

Blakely is facing multiple theft and ethics felonies. State prosecutors laid out those charges for the jury on Friday.

Many of Blakely’s charges revolve around using money intended for his campaign bank account that was instead put into his personal account. State attorneys say this was to avoid an overdraft on his personal account.

Prosecutors also accuse Blakely of taking inmate money kept in a safe for his personal use, and soliciting money from an employee. The state also mentioned numerous work trips, including being in Biloxi while he was supposed to be at a work conference in Orange Beach.

Blakley’s lawyers said every single charge has a simple and logical explanation, and that bottom line, there is no missing money that the state can prove.

The phrase that was constantly repeated: there was no criminal intent, so therefore, no crime. The state’s first witness will take the stand Monday.

