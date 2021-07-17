Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Both sides present opening statements in Sheriff Blakely’s trial

Blakely’s defense team insists the Sheriff never committed a crime and they will prove it.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Misuse of funds, allegations of corruption and moving money around. Prosecutors say Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely did all of that for his own gain. Blakely’s defense team insists the Sheriff never committed a crime and they will prove it.

Blakely is facing multiple theft and ethics felonies. State prosecutors laid out those charges for the jury on Friday.

Many of Blakely’s charges revolve around using money intended for his campaign bank account that was instead put into his personal account. State attorneys say this was to avoid an overdraft on his personal account.

READ MORE: Judge allowing evidence of gambling in Sheriff Blakely’s criminal case

Prosecutors also accuse Blakely of taking inmate money kept in a safe for his personal use, and soliciting money from an employee. The state also mentioned numerous work trips, including being in Biloxi while he was supposed to be at a work conference in Orange Beach.

Blakley’s lawyers said every single charge has a simple and logical explanation, and that bottom line, there is no missing money that the state can prove.

The phrase that was constantly repeated: there was no criminal intent, so therefore, no crime. The state’s first witness will take the stand Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hand is accused of prescribing medications without a medical license at the Suboxone...
Limestone Co. woman accused of prescribing controlled substance without license says she’s innocent
The Just 4 Kids Daycare dispute continues
48 Investigates: A Huntsville daycare dispute continues
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Alabama's new literacy rule will go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year
Alabama's new literacy rule will go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year
Lawsuit against Marshall County Revenue Commissioner, Alabama literacy act going into effect,...
Friday night's newscast at 10
Back to school concerns in north Alabama
Back to school concerns in north Alabama
Good Trouble Vigil in Huntsville's Big Spring Park
Good Trouble Vigil in Huntsville's Big Spring Park
New Alabama literacy law goes into effect for students this school year
New Alabama literacy law goes into effect for students this school year