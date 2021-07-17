Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

AL Dept. of Education: Fully vaccinated students not required to quarantine in schools this fall

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With schools returning to in-person learning this fall, what’s the protocol for students exposed to COVID-19?

As it stands now, if a student is vaccinated then he or she will not need to quarantine according to the Alabama Department of Education.

However, if an unvaccinated student is exposed then they will need to follow the same rules as last year and quarantine. A spokesperson for the state department of education says it will be up to the individual school districts to decide if they want to reopen this fall and or consider mask mandates or social distancing requirements.

To avoid all of this, Michael Sibley with the education department is encouraging students and teachers who are eligible to get the vaccine.

“That’s why its so very important that we as much as possible, as much as we can safely do so, make sure that we get everyone vaccinated in an instance where there is an outbreak at school,” Sibley said.

Updated CDC guidance recommends what it calls a “layered mitigation strategy” in schools that involves various ways to reduce the spread including face masks for unvaccinated students and teachers and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Just 4 Kids Daycare dispute continues
48 Investigates: A Huntsville daycare dispute continues
One killed in Limestone County Crash
One killed in car vs motorcycle wreck in Limestone County
Limestone County Deputies, Athens EMS and members of the Elkmont VFD assist with a water rescue...
Caught on Camera: Limestone deputies rescue boy from creek
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops revisit Hooters; buffet of problems found at Chinese grill
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend

Latest News

Kayla Danielle Womack arrested for DUI and charged with child endangerment.
Marshall County woman arrested for DUI, charged with child endangerment
Trash Pandas hosting movie night
Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting an on-field movie night
City of Huntsville seeking full-time music officer
City of Huntsville seeking full-time music officer
Business and job fair boom
Boaz getting new family clothing store
Good Trouble Vigil
Vigil held in Huntsville to honor late Congressman John Lewis