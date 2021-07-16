Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women’s game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hand is accused of prescribing medications without a medical license at the Suboxone...
Limestone Co. woman accused of prescribing controlled substance without license says she’s innocent
Jamie Daniell Parker arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and...
Madison County woman arrested after infant dies from fentanyl exposure
Dennis Greer
ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site
Madison County Sheriff's Office arrest two men for trafficking fentanyl
MCSO update the latest on Tuesday’s narcotics investigation, arrests in Huntsville
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide

Latest News

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
Masks optional at Madison Co. Schools; State school board member requests clarification from health officer
The Just 4 Kids Daycare dispute continues
48 Investigates: A Huntsville daycare dispute continues
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August