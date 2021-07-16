Deals
Temperatures expected to rise into the 90s Friday afternoon

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Waking up to a warm start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. A few clouds remain from overnight, leaving us with sunshine for the morning hours today. Fog may be an issue, yet again, for a few travelers this AM.

Things will quickly heat up as we go into the afternoon hours today with highs near 90. Sunshine for a good chunk of your day, but showers and storms are still possible rolling through the afternoon.

The Valley could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch before the day is over.

Showers become a little more widespread over the weekend with better storm chances Sunday.

The extended forecast shows the same soggy pattern, but with cooler temperatures for next week!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

