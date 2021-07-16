Temperatures expected to rise into the 90s Friday afternoon

Waking up to a warm start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. A few clouds remain from overnight, leaving us with sunshine for the morning hours today. Fog may be an issue, yet again, for a few travelers this AM.

Things will quickly heat up as we go into the afternoon hours today with highs near 90. Sunshine for a good chunk of your day, but showers and storms are still possible rolling through the afternoon.

The Valley could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch before the day is over.

Showers become a little more widespread over the weekend with better storm chances Sunday.

The extended forecast shows the same soggy pattern, but with cooler temperatures for next week!

