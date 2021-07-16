Teachers with Huntsville City Schools could soon see a pay increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some teachers in the Huntsville City School district could soon be earning a bigger paycheck.

This comes after officials announced a new program called Huntsville City Schools Professional Learning Academy on Thursday. According to school officials, the Huntsville City Schools Professional Learning Academy would teach school employees more about serving a diverse population. The plan could also address learning loss that occurred during the pandemic, and address mental health issues that some students may experience.

This plan would also help the teachers too.

If school employees complete this program, they could be eligible for a pay increase. Certified employees, like teachers, could earn up to three thousand dollars more per year. Classified employees who complete the course, could earn up to one thousand dollars. Huntsville City Schools’ Superintendent Christie Finley, said this new program is focused on making sure the students have the support they need.

“At the end of the day we know that is the most critical single important factor for a child to be successful is a highly effective teacher, and a support system in every school building,” Superintendent Finley said.

This program is not a done deal yet. It was only introduced Thursday night, but the board still needs to vote on it at a later time.

